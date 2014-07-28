FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank appoints Dheerasinghe as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon said on Monday it had appointed deputy Chairman Dharma Dheerasinghe as chairman of the bank with effect from July 29.

He replaces outgoing chairman Dinesh Weerakkody who resined on Monday after completing nine years, in line with a central bank directive.

Dheerasinghe, a former senior deputy central bank governor, was appointed to the bank’s board in 2011 after his retirement from the central bank, before being appointed deputy chairman.

He served as chairman of the central bank’s monetary policy committee and sovereign ratings committee and as an alternate executive director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka’s biggest bank by stock market value. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
