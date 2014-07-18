CORRECTED-MOVES-Comerica Bank hires VP of asset management investment unit

(Corrects headline to say Hudon joined as vice president, and not head of the unit)

July 18 (Reuters) - Robert Hudon Jr. joined Comerica Inc subsidiary Comerica Bank’s world asset management investment division as vice president and director of institutional sales.

Hudon will be responsible for a national sales campaign for World Asset Management, which specializes in managing index portfolios and customized portfolios using index investment strategies.

The division has about $13.9 billion of assets under management.

Hudon most recently served as chief marketing officer for Fiduciary Management Associates LLC in Chicago, a position he held since 2008.