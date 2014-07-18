FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Comerica Bank hires VP of asset management investment unit
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Comerica Bank hires VP of asset management investment unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Hudon joined as vice president, and not head of the unit)

July 18 (Reuters) - Robert Hudon Jr. joined Comerica Inc subsidiary Comerica Bank’s world asset management investment division as vice president and director of institutional sales.

Hudon will be responsible for a national sales campaign for World Asset Management, which specializes in managing index portfolios and customized portfolios using index investment strategies.

The division has about $13.9 billion of assets under management.

Hudon most recently served as chief marketing officer for Fiduciary Management Associates LLC in Chicago, a position he held since 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.