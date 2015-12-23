MOVES-Behrends set to retire from Commerzbank

LONDON, Dec 23 (IFR) - Hermann Behrends is to retire at the end of the year from his position on the sovereign, supranational and agency bond syndicate desk at Commerzbank after more than three decades in the industry, according to two market sources.

A replacement has not been lined up yet, the sources said.

Behrends has worked on the SSA syndicate desk for 13 years, initially at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, part of Dresdner Bank, which was bought by Commerzbank in 2009.

He joined DrKW in 2002 as head of debt syndicate in Frankfurt, returning to the bank after a two-year stint at Deutsche Bank.

He was already a 20-year market veteran at the time, and was heralded as “the most experienced syndicate manager in Frankfurt” by the then global head of syndicate Sean Park, IFR reported in October 2002.

Behrends was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)