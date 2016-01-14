CORRECTED-MOVES-Roland Boehm takes new role at Commerzbank

(Corrects name and clarifies job title in fourth para)

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Roland Boehm is taking a new role at Commerzbank as divisional board member for MSB International, Commerzbank AG’s corporate banking division.

In his new role, Boehm will report to Markus Beumer, head of MSB.

Boehm, a well-respected market professional, has been with Commerzbank since 1990 and was global head of DCM loans. He is also chairman of London-based Loan Market Association.

Reinhard Haas will take his place as global head of DCM loans, stepping up from his role as head of loan capital markets for Europe, which he has held for five years. He will continue to be based in Germany, reporting to Roman Schmidt, head of Commerzbank’s advisory and primary markets division. (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)