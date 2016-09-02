MOVES-Costello to leave Commerzbank

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sean Costello, head of leveraged loan capital markets at Commerzbank, has stepped down from his role after 11 years at the bank.

Costello will leave his position as a managing director at Commerzbank's London office on Friday and be placed on gardening leave.

He began his career in corporate banking at NatWest Markets, moving on to roles at Sakura Bank, NIBC, and Bank of Scotland, before joining Commerzbank in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)