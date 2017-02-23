FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Commerzbank's Lofts joins Corporates Intl unit
February 23, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 6 months ago

MOVES-Commerzbank’s Lofts joins Corporates Intl unit

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s Graham Lofts will leave his role as head of international loan origination after eight years to join the bank’s Corporates International division as country manager UK Corporates International.

Lofts will continue to be based in London and will report to Roland Boehm, head of Corporates International.

Longstanding senior loans banker Fabrice Leistner will take over as head of the international loan origination team, which arranges syndicated loans for the bank’s European clients outside of Germany.

Lofts replaces Jochen Mueller who will move to a senior position in Commerzbank’s Trade Finance & Cash Management division. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

