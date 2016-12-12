FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MOVES-CMZ's Rath to move to Singapore for FIG DCM coverage
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-CMZ's Rath to move to Singapore for FIG DCM coverage

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Denis Rath, a London-based Commerzbank syndicate banker, is relocating to Singapore at the end of December where he will be taking origination responsibilities for Australian, New Zealand and Singaporean financial institutions, according to two sources.

Rath joined the Commerzbank syndicate desk in December 2011 and focused on issuance from financial institutions. He previously worked at LBBW Stuttgart, where he spent five years.

Rath's syndicate responsibilities will be shared between Christian Klocke and Christian Guentzel who are based in Frankfurt.

A Commerzbank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.