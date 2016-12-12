MOVES-CMZ's Rath to move to Singapore for FIG DCM coverage

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Denis Rath, a London-based Commerzbank syndicate banker, is relocating to Singapore at the end of December where he will be taking origination responsibilities for Australian, New Zealand and Singaporean financial institutions, according to two sources.

Rath joined the Commerzbank syndicate desk in December 2011 and focused on issuance from financial institutions. He previously worked at LBBW Stuttgart, where he spent five years.

Rath's syndicate responsibilities will be shared between Christian Klocke and Christian Guentzel who are based in Frankfurt.

A Commerzbank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)