MOVES-Cook and Spielman to head capital markets at BlackRock

April 7 (IFR) - Ed Cook and Ben Spielman have been named as co-heads of global capital markets at BlackRock following the transition of Matt Savino into the alternatives division.

Savino had been co-head of GCM until Scott Greenberg's recent retirement. Savino and Greenberg were co-heads of GCM.

Spielman is based in the US and Cook is in London.

Spielman’s background is in ECM, while Savino’s was debt so Kamya Somasundaram will relocate to the US from London. She runs credit in EMEA and the asset manager is looking to replace her with an external hire. (Reporting by Owen Wild)