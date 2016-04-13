FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CPFL CEO Ferreira to retire; Dorf tapped as replacement
April 13, 2016

Brazil's CPFL CEO Ferreira to retire; Dorf tapped as replacement

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - CPFL Energia SA, Brazil’s largest non-government power holding company, said on Wednesday that Wilson Ferreira Jr will step down as chief executive officer on July 1, after 18 years at the helm of the group and some subsidiaries.

In a statement, CPFL said that Ferreira Jr will be replaced by Andre Dorf, 43, currently the CEO of CPFL Energias Renováveis SA, the group’s renewable energy unit. Both executives are already working together to ensure a smooth transition, the statement said, citing Chairman Murilo Passos. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

