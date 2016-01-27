Crédit Agricole names corporate DCM head for Germany and Austria

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired Christoph Paul as head of corporate debt capital markets for Germany and Austria as part of a push to enhance deal origination in these countries, the bank said.

Paul will report locally to Thomas Burkard, head of global markets for Germany and Austria, and globally to Hugues Delafon, European head of DCM corporate origination.

Paul was previously at Morgan Stanley where he held several positions in DCM in Frankfurt, London and Dubai, and was most recently head of Middle East capital markets. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)