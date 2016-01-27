FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crédit Agricole names corporate DCM head for Germany and Austria
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Crédit Agricole names corporate DCM head for Germany and Austria

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired Christoph Paul as head of corporate debt capital markets for Germany and Austria as part of a push to enhance deal origination in these countries, the bank said.

Paul will report locally to Thomas Burkard, head of global markets for Germany and Austria, and globally to Hugues Delafon, European head of DCM corporate origination.

Paul was previously at Morgan Stanley where he held several positions in DCM in Frankfurt, London and Dubai, and was most recently head of Middle East capital markets. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.