LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has appointed two senior strategists to its global markets research division based in New York.

Alex Li is head of US rates strategy. He has spent over 20 years in New York as a fixed income strategist and was previously chief US treasury and inflation strategist for Deutsche Bank. He will report to Mohit Kumar, global head of rates strategy and Christine Cremel, global markets regional COO for the Americas.

Italo Lombardi has joined the firm's New York office as a Latin America economist and strategist from Standard Chartered where he spent five years and before that he was at BNP Paribas and Roubini Global Economics. He will report to Sebastien Barbe, head of emerging markets research and strategy, and also to Cremel. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)