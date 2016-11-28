FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan hires Chambers for FIG bond syndicate
November 28, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-JP Morgan hires Chambers for FIG bond syndicate

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Robert Chambers from Credit Agricole to work on its financial institutions syndicate desk, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Chambers will replace Alaoui Zenere, a vice president on JP Morgan's financial institutions bond syndicate, who relocated to New York earlier this month to work on the bank's North America equity capital markets desk.

Chambers will work alongside Dimis Theodorou.

He joined Credit Agricole in September 2014 as an assistant director on the syndicate desk covering financial institutions.

Before joining Credit Agricole, Chambers was a senior analyst in VTB Capital's fixed income syndicate team. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

