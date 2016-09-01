FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
REFILE-MOVES-Hall out as Credit Agricole confirms new DCM head
September 1, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

REFILE-MOVES-Hall out as Credit Agricole confirms new DCM head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles without changes to reach additional subscribers)

By Tom Porter

Sept 1 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has confirmed the hire of Sebastien Domanico as head of debt capital markets, according to a release seen by IFR.

Domanico replaces Tim Hall, who left the firm in July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Domanico starts work on September 2 and joins from Societe Generale, where he was most recently global head of financial institutions debt capital markets.

He will be based in Paris and report to Isabelle Girolami, head of global markets.

Before SG, Domanico worked at HSBC in London as head of European FIG DCM. (Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
