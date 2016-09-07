FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Cred Ag revamp continues with fourth major hire
September 7, 2016 / 4:13 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Cred Ag revamp continues with fourth major hire

Tom Porter

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired a former Standard Chartered banker, Gene Kim, as "head of international for global markets", a new role at the bank, according to a statement seen by IFR.

This is the fourth major appointment by head of global markets Isabelle Girolami, who has been revamping the French investment bank since her arrival from Standard Chartered in 2015.

Kim will be based in New York, reporting to Girolami and locally to Marc-André Poirier, head of the Americas.

He will be responsible for all global markets business in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, with Girolami keen to use his experience in Asia to improve the firm's international offering, and build on its presence in the US market.

Girolami has also brought in Sebastien Domanico from Societe Generale as head of debt capital market, replacing Tim Hall, and has also made two internal appointments.

Pierre Gay has become Kim's European counterpart as head of Europe for global markets, another new role. Gay was previously head of France in global markets.

Arnaud d'Intignano is now head of securitisation, replacing Vincent Fleury, who has left the bank. D'Intignano was previously head of the transversal functions group within global markets.

Kim spent nine years at Standard Chartered, most recently as regional head of financial markets for Greater China and North Asia. (Reporting by Tom Porter)

