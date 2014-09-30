MOVES-Chambers joins Credit Agricole's FIG syndicate desk

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Robert Chambers has joined Credit Agricole as an assistant director on the syndicate desk covering financial institutions.

This is a newly-created position on the London-based financial institutions group (FIG) syndicate desk, according to a bank spokesperson. The desk has grown from two people to three as a result.

Chambers reports to Vincent Hoarau, head of FIG syndicate, and works alongside Viet Le, who joined the FIG syndicate team in August 2012.

Before joining Credit Agricole, Chambers was a senior analyst in VTB Capital’s fixed income syndicate team. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)