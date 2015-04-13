MOVES-Credit Agricole's Islamic bank co-head Rahman departs - statement

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s global co-head of Islamic banking, Saad Rahman, has left the French lender, it said on Monday.

Hicham Achki, who had jointly run the bank’s sharia-compliant business along with Rahman, would take sole charge of operations, a Credit Agricole spokeswoman said by email to Reuters.

Dubai-based Rahman left the bank last month to pursue other career opportunities, according to a source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Susan Thomas)