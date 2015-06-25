FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Credit Suisse makes Bogle IBD chairman
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 25, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse makes Bogle IBD chairman

Philip Scipio

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - Credit Suisse named Harold Bogle as chairman of its global investment banking department, and tapped Didier Denat and Malcolm Price to succeed him as co-heads of its global financial sponsors group.

Bogle joined Credit Suisse in 1981 and founded the bank’s financial sponsors group in 1996. He had been head of the group globally since 2003.

“Harold is one of our most experienced and accomplished bankers, and in his new role he will help drive our client franchise globally,” said Jim Amine, global head of the IBD in an internal memo.

Denat, who joined the bank in 1999, will work out of London and Price, who joined the bank in 1987, will be based in New York. Denat will also continue in his current role as head of the leveraged finance and sponsors group for EMEA.

Thomas Davidov and Sarah-Marie Martin have been tapped as co-heads of the Americas financial sponsors group, succeeding Price. Davidov joined Credit Suisse in 2000, and will work out of Los Angeles office. Martin, who is based in New York, has been with Credit Suisse since 1995.

Robert Kobre has been appointed as a vice chairman, where he too will focus on enhancing the bank’s relationships with top clients and other special projects. Kobre joined Credit Suisse in 1996, he has helped execute M&A, high yield, leveraged loan, IPO and other equity transactions for major financial sponsor clients. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.