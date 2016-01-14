FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches Jefferies real estate banker - memo
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches Jefferies real estate banker - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Steffen Doyle of Jefferies to co-head its real estate division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as the bank bolsters several teams following a strategic review begun last year.

Doyle will be co-head along with Jaime Riera, who currently leads southern European real estate, according to memos on Thursday.

The appointments will allow Wences Bunge, who was made head of investment banking in Iberia last year, to focus on his role in the region. Bunge will continue as global co-head of real estate.

Doyle, a managing director who formerly co-led Jefferies’ European real estate, lodging and gaming team, counts hotel groups Accor and Hilton among his clients. He will focus on the European lodging sector when he joins the London office in June.

Reporting By Freya Berry

