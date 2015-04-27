FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse lures Essaid from Perella
April 27, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse lures Essaid from Perella

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

April 27 (IFR) - Credit Suisse hired M&A media and telecom banker Ihsan Essaid from Perella Weinberg Partners.

Credit Suisse co-heads of global M&A Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger said the hire reflects the bank’s commitment to investing in the technology, media and telecom, or TMT, space.

Essaid joins as a managing director in the M&A Group, covering media and telecom in the Americas. He will be based in New York and work with co-heads of the TMT group reporting directly to Rankin and Weinberger.

Ihsan most recently led Perella’s advisory efforts across diversified media, entertainment, sports and satellites. In his career he has also worked with Bank of America Securities, and UBS in media investment banking. (Reporting By Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

