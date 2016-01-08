FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse names Nas Al-khudairi head of electronic products -memo
January 8, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse names Nas Al-khudairi head of electronic products -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Nas Al-khudairi to the newly created position of Head of Electronic Products, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Al-khudairi has been with the bank for nearly 19 years and is currently head of the investment bank’s cash equities business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and will take up his new role over the coming months, the memo said.

He will manage computer-driven strategies, tools and analytics for global trading and fixed income products and for the bank’s foreign exchange electronic platform and electronic credit businesses in the Americas and EMEA, it said.

A replacement for Al-khudairi in the cash equities unit has yet to be found, it added.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in London confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Anjuli Davies; editing by Jason Neely)

