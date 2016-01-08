MOVES-Credit Suisse names Nas Al-khudairi head of electronic products -memo

(adds details of bank restructuring)

By Maiya Keidan and Anjuli Davies

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Nas Al-khudairi to the newly created position of Head of Electronic Products, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

The appointment follows the resignation of Dan Mathisson as head of U.S. equity trading at the Swiss bank, effective February 26 and plans to separate electronic trading from block trading which had been combined under Mathisson’s stewardship.

Mathisson created and built up the bank’s Advanced Execution Services (AES) business into a powerhouse on Wall Street, which Al-Khudairi will now oversee.

Al-khudairi has been with the bank for nearly 19 years and is currently head of the investment bank’s cash equities business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and will take up his new role over the coming months, the memo said.

He will manage computer-driven strategies, tools and analytics for global trading and fixed income products and for the bank’s foreign exchange electronic platform and electronic credit businesses in the Americas and EMEA, it said.

A replacement for Al-khudairi in the cash equities unit has yet to be found, it added.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in London confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Anjuli Davies; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)