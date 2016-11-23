FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-EM bond trader Carlos Rijo joins Credit Suisse

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - Bond trader Carlos Rijo has joined Credit Suisse after six years at BBVA, where he helped establish a flow credit business for emerging markets fixed-income.

Rijo started in his new role on Monday and will continue to be based in New York, a source familiar with the situation told IFR.

Prior to joining BBVA in 2010, where he focused on corporate bond trading across Latin America, Rijo was a credit trader at Mizuho Alternative Investments and WestLB, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Paul Kilby)

