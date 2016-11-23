BRIEF-Boeing reports five new orders for week through Nov. 22
* New orders include orders by Enter Air Sp. z.o.o. for four 737s and unidentified customer(s) for one 737
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - Bond trader Carlos Rijo has joined Credit Suisse after six years at BBVA, where he helped establish a flow credit business for emerging markets fixed-income.
Rijo started in his new role on Monday and will continue to be based in New York, a source familiar with the situation told IFR.
Prior to joining BBVA in 2010, where he focused on corporate bond trading across Latin America, Rijo was a credit trader at Mizuho Alternative Investments and WestLB, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Paul Kilby)
* New orders include orders by Enter Air Sp. z.o.o. for four 737s and unidentified customer(s) for one 737
* On November 23, company, Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to extend termination date of $250 million secured revolving credit agreement as of November 23, 2015
* Air traffic in October 2016 increased by an average of 4.8 per cent compared to same month in 2015