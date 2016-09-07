MOVES-Markets head O'Hara leaves Credit Suisse

LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Tim O'Hara has been replaced as head of global markets at Credit Suisse, less than a year after being appointed to the position by the bank's new chief executive Tidjane Thiam.

O'Hara was appointed when Thiam unveiled his restructuring plan last October, and since then the execution of the plan on the markets side has been disappointing. The group was forced to reveal larger than expected losses of US$1bn in March, related to winding down certain distressed credit positions, calling into question why they had not been flagged earlier.

Brian Chin, Credit Suisse's former head of structured credit who was made co-head of credit with David Miller in March, will take over from O'Hara as CEO of global markets with immediate effect. He will also join the group's executive board.

O'Hara was a former head of equities. Chin's fixed income background will bolster management of this business, which has traditionally been larger for the bank. Nevertheless he was responsible for the area where the surprise losses were identified earlier this year.

Thiam called Chin "one of our strongest risk managers" and "an exceptional leader and culture carrier for the firm".

Thiam thanked O'Hara for his work in the "accelerated restructuring" saying that "some of the positive momentum of the division in Q2 has continued over the summer months."

Credit Suisse also said Eric Varvel, a former head of the investment bank, has been made president and CEO of the group's US intermediate holding company Credit Suisse Holdings (USA). He remains global head of asset management, his role since June 1.

Robert Shafir, former chairman of the Americas for Credit Suisse, left the bank in July. Varvel was on the executive board for six years until last October, when he was made chairman of the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, but based in New York.

In May Credit Suisse appointed US credit trading head Bob Franz and head of distressed research and trading Ken Hoffman to form a new asset management firm to help manage down the distressed asset portfolio that had caused the problems earlier in the year.

At the start of the year former head of fixed income and co-head of the investment bank Gael de Boissard left the group. He had been co-head with O'Hara and Jim Amine, veteran leveraged finance banker. Now only Amine remains. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)