9 months ago
MOVES-Energy bond trader Dennis Lu to join Credit Suisse: memo
November 16, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Energy bond trader Dennis Lu to join Credit Suisse: memo

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (IFR) - Energy bond trader Dennis Lu will join Credit Suisse in February as the Swiss bank seeks to capture opportunities in the volatile sector, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Lu will join Credit Suisse's investment-grade trading desk in February, reporting to Steven Feinberg, the bank's head of investment-grade trading for the Americas.

"While we are focused on optimizing and driving efficiencies throughout our division, we are also looking for areas of strategic investment so that we can continue to grow and take advantage of our pipeline," Credit Suisse said in the memo announcing Lu's hire on Wednesday.

"Dennis is a well-known Energy trader who will strengthen our team in a segment of the market that has strong volumes and volatility which presents tremendous opportunity."

Lu has 25 years of experience in the industry and spent the last five years at Deutsche Bank as a managing director. Prior to that, he held roles at Barclays and Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Shankar Ramakrishnan)

