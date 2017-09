ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Tuesday investment banker-turned-venture capitalist Cameron Lester will return to the Swiss bank as head of global internet banking, effective from July.

Lester has been founder and general partner of San Francisco-based Azure Capital Partners, a venture capital firm. He worked for Zurich-based Credit Suisse as head of software investment banking from 1998 to 2000. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)