MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Jeff Jennings head of European prime services - memo
February 19, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Jeff Jennings head of European prime services - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Jeff Jennings as head of European prime services, the bank said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

Jennings, who starts his role immediately, will manage the Europe-based Prime Services business out of London and will report to Mike Paliotta and regionally to Stephen Dainton, the memo dated Feb. 19 said.

Jennings replaces Dougal Brech, who is leaving the bank.

Jennings joined Credit Suisse in 2009 and for the last six years has been global head of prime derivatives services, the memo said, “during which he positioned the business as a leading Listed Derivatives execution and clearing franchise with the top ranking in OTC cleared derivatives”.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

