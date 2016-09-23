REFILE-MOVES-Credit Suisse loses Europe FIG DCM boss

(Refiles to change Agarwal title)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Marcus Schulte, Credit Suisse's head of financial institutions debt capital markets business in EMEA, has resigned from the bank and is heading to Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB).

Schulte, who joined the Swiss bank in 2009 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will join PBB as senior general manager no later than the start of 2017, according to a PBB press release.

He will leave Credit Suisse in the middle of October.

Schulte is to take over the responsibility for Treasury as a member of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's management board.

Schulte joined Credit Suisse as a senior member of its FIG DCM team to lead its coverage effort in Germany and Austria. He had previously worked at BAML for 10 years.

There are no immediate plans to replace Schulte. Sandeep Agarwal, co-head of the capital markets solutions group across Europe, Middle East and Africa and previously head of EMEA FIG DCM, will oversee the business in the meantime. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill)