MOVES-Credit Suisse takes Harting from Barclays for FIG

April 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse hired Bruce Harting as a managing director in its financial institutions group, starting next month.

Harting, who joins from Barclays where he covered banks in the FIG investment banking group, is the fourth senior banker to join the group in the last six months.

In an internal memo announcing the hire, Credit Suisse’s head of investment banking, Jim Amine, global head of FIG Alejandro Przygoda and Americas FIG head Jim Spencer said the addition of Harting reflects Credit Suisse’s commitment to building its bank coverage footprint.

“Bruce has more than 25 years of experience in the financial institutions sector, both as an investment banker and a top-ranked equity research analyst in the banking and consumer finance sector,” the memo said.

Harting will be based in New York and report to Spencer. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)