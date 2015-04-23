FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Credit Suisse takes Harting from Barclays for FIG
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse takes Harting from Barclays for FIG

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse hired Bruce Harting as a managing director in its financial institutions group, starting next month.

Harting, who joins from Barclays where he covered banks in the FIG investment banking group, is the fourth senior banker to join the group in the last six months.

In an internal memo announcing the hire, Credit Suisse’s head of investment banking, Jim Amine, global head of FIG Alejandro Przygoda and Americas FIG head Jim Spencer said the addition of Harting reflects Credit Suisse’s commitment to building its bank coverage footprint.

“Bruce has more than 25 years of experience in the financial institutions sector, both as an investment banker and a top-ranked equity research analyst in the banking and consumer finance sector,” the memo said.

Harting will be based in New York and report to Spencer. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.