MOVES-Hentschel joins Credit Suisse in charge of CEEMEA loans

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dirk Hentschel has joined Credit Suisse as a director in charge of loan syndication for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa financing in the Emerging Markets Group.

He reports to Surjan Singh, head of Central Europe, Middle East and Africa financing in EMG and is based in London.

Hentschel joins from Societe Generale where he was a director in the syndicated loans team for three years. Prior to that he was a managing director, head of distribution EMEA, at WestLB. (Editing by Chris Mangham)