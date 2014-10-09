FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Hentschel joins Credit Suisse in charge of CEEMEA loans
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Hentschel joins Credit Suisse in charge of CEEMEA loans

Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dirk Hentschel has joined Credit Suisse as a director in charge of loan syndication for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa financing in the Emerging Markets Group.

He reports to Surjan Singh, head of Central Europe, Middle East and Africa financing in EMG and is based in London.

Hentschel joins from Societe Generale where he was a director in the syndicated loans team for three years. Prior to that he was a managing director, head of distribution EMEA, at WestLB. (Editing by Chris Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.