MOVES-Credit Suisse names Patry vice chair of LevFin capital markets
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse names Patry vice chair of LevFin capital markets

Kristen Haunss, Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse named Brent Patry vice chairman, acquisition and leveraged finance capital markets, according to sources.

In the new role, Patry, who was previously head of US leveraged finance capital markets, will work to coordinate between the global markets unit and the investment banking and capital markets unit of Credit Suisse, the sources said.

Patry, who is based in New York, reports to David Miller, co-head of Credit Suisse’s credit products business.

In addition, as part of the effort to partner with the investment banking and capital markets unit to “foster origination of capital markets product,” Patry will also have a “dotted line” to Harold Bogle, chairman of investment banking and capital markets, the sources said, citing an internal memo.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss and Olivia Oran; Editing By Jon Methven)

