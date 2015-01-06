FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Radojewski to bring Swiss francs to Asia
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Radojewski to bring Swiss francs to Asia

Jon Penner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Nils Radojewski, a vice president at Credit Suisse in Zurich on the Swiss franc DCM Origination desk, is moving to Hong Kong at the end of January 2015 to promote the Swiss franc market to issuers in the region.

Radojewski will continue to report to Dominique Kunz, head of Swiss debt capital markets in Zurich.

Asia is seen as one of the best growth markets for Swiss franc bond issuance, with a raft of Double A and Single A rated names to choose from, a popular demographic with the Swiss investor community.

Hong Kong and China are the obvious main contenders, having debuted in Swiss francs in 2014, but issuers from around the whole region, including Australia and New Zealand, would be of interest to the Swiss.

Meanwhile, South Korean issuers have long been a favourite of Swiss investors, and raised around CHF1bn in 2014. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets; Editing by Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.