MOVES-CS names Raimondi head of global industrials M&A
May 16, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-CS names Raimondi head of global industrials M&A

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Credit Suisse lured Ray Raimondi away from Barclays naming him head of global industrials M&A in its investment banking and capital markets division, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Raimondi will lead Credit Suisse’s industrials M&A franchise while partnering with the coverage and M&A bankers in the bank’s global industrials group. He will officially join the bank in August, working out of New York and reporting to global M&A co-heads Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger.

Raimondi has been in investment banking for 19 years, most recently as co-head of industrials M&A at Barclays. He has advised many leading industrial companies, including Johnson Controls, Emerson, Parker Hannifin, and TE Connectivity.

He began his career at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and has worked at Lazard and Lehman Brothers before joining Barclays in 2008. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

