MOVES-Shirvani to replace Corson as head of EM at Credit Suisse

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has overhauled the management of its emerging markets and credit products businesses, appointing Eraj Shirvani as global head of the EM group, taking over from Chris Corson who will take on a new role developing opportunities in fixed income, according to a source at the bank.

Shirvani takes up the role on February 1. He was most recently co-head of global credit products, a role he has held since 2011. David Miller, his US-based co-head, will take over as sole head of that group and will also retain his role as co-head of fixed income Americas.

Corson’s move comes three years after he took joint charge of a merged global currencies and EM business. The two were split again about a year ago - around the same time that Corson’s co-head Todd Sandoz left the Swiss bank - leaving Corson in charge of the EM side.

Corson is a long-standing employee of the firm, having joined in 1993 as a derivatives marketer. Before taking over the merged group at the end of 2011, he was global head of EM financing.

After the promotion, Shirvani will still retain his wider role as head of fixed income for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

As part of the shake-up, Mathew Cestar and Jonathan Moore have been promoted to co-heads of global credit products EMEA, where the bank is witnessing rapid growth and new business opportunities as the shift towards a US-style institutional market continues to gather pace. So far in 2015, the bank has held bookrunner roles on benchmark transactions for Virgin, Ziggo and Thomas Cook, cementing a strong start to the year.

Europe’s high-yield market hit record levels in 2014 with US$158bn of new issuance, according to date from Thomson Financial. Analysts expect 2015 to deliver another bumper crop with many forecasting growth of up to 20% year-on-year as an increasing number of companies turn to capital markets while commercial banks face severe lending constraints under Basel III leverage requirements.

Cestar moves from his previous role as co-head of the EMEA leveraged finance and sponsors group. His responsibilities include all primary market business including high yield bonds, loans, bridge finances and investment grade markets.

Moore was head of EMEA credit trading and global derivatives and will oversee all secondary market activities including structured credit, investment grade and leveraged finance trading.

Didier Denat, previously co-head of EMEA leveraged finance and sponsors group alongside Cestar, takes over as sole head of the group. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Gareth Gore)