MOVES-Credit Suisse's Francis adds high grade responsibilities

LONDON, June 2 - Simon Francis, a managing director in Credit Suisse's leveraged finance and high-yield syndicate business, is taking on added syndication responsibilities for investment-grade corporates, according to two sources.

Francis joined the Swiss bank in 2005. As well as leveraged finance and high-yield, he will focus on tech media, oil and gas, retail, and metal and mining companies in investment grade.

He reports to Mathew Cestar, co-head of global credit products for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Chris Tuffey, head of EMEA debt syndicate.

Francis's move comes as European high-yield issuance has dwindled this year. Credit Suisse has only had the coveted lead-left role on two euro high-yield deals so far in 2016 - small taps for Atalian and Alliance Automotive in January and February respectively.

In contrast, the bank had a slew of lead-left roles in the first half of 2015, leading multiple deals from Liberty Global owned entities such as UnityMedia and Ziggo, as well as debut issuers such as Paprec and Wittur. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Robert Smith; editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)