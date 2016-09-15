MOVES-Stoler leaves Credit Suisse CMBS team

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - Jeremy Stoler, a director in the commercial mortgage division of Credit Suisse's asset finance group has left the bank, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Stoler joined the European lender about three years ago as the bank looked to reboot its commercial mortgage bond securitization business under group head Mark Brown.

The bank currently ranks third in IFR's US league tables that track new CMBS bond sales.

CMBS deal flow has waned as banks have struggled to adapt to looming new "skin in the game" rules aimed at curbing loose underwriting that has fallen back into vogue.

Banks and private lenders this year have issued only US$41bn of new CMBS through September 9, versus about US$69bn during the same period last year, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

Credit Suisse still plans to make hires to its team and to sell two more conduit CMBS and a large-loan trade before year-end, one of the people said.

Stoler, who has previously worked at BGC Partners, Centerline Capital and Nomura, declined comment. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)