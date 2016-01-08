FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse UK head plans to leave bank
#Financials
January 8, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse UK head plans to leave bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s UK head Garrett Curran is to leave early next month, the latest senior executive departure as chief executive Tidjane Thiam overhauls the bank.

Curran, who has been with Credit Suisse for seven years, joined as head of fixed income sales and since then has also become chief executive officer for the UK and Ireland and chief client officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the move.

Thiam’s restructuring plans aim to shift the bank’s activities more towards wealth management and reduce its exposure to investment banking.

Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters Marcelo Kayath is to leave the bank after almost two decades in senior positions at its investment banking and securities divisions in Brazil and Latin America. (Reporting by Jane Merriman; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
