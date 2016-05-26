FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Chisari for tech M&A
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Chisari for tech M&A

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 26 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Marco Chisari as a managing director in its west coast technology mergers and acquisitions group.

Chisari will report to global M&A heads Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger. He joins Credit Suisse from Abu Dhabi-based investment company Mubadala, where he was head of M&A and business development for Mubadala Technology.

Prior to joining Mubadala in 2009, Chisari was a technology media and telecommunications banker at JP Morgan in London where he covered the IT services, software, telecom equipment, and semiconductor sectors. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.