MOVES-Credit Suisse taps Lee for middle market M&A
May 11, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse taps Lee for middle market M&A

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - Credit Suisse named Haidee Lee head of sellside M&A Americas in its investment banking and capital markets division, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

Lee joins Credit Suisse from BMO Capital Markets, where she was most recently head of middle market advisory. She had previously been with UBS for 15 years.

She will officially join the bank in July, working out of New York and reporting to global M&A heads Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger.

In her new role she will help drive the efforts of the bank’s middle market M&A group, which focuses on sellside deals below US$1.5bn. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

