MOVES-Credit Suisse promotes Williams and Agarwal to new roles

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has promoted Nick Williams and Sandeep Agarwal to become co-heads of the global markets solutions group across Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Williams was head of equity capital markets in the region, and Agarwal head of EMEA debt capital markets. In their new positions, they replace Marisa Drew, who previously oversaw the region as part of her co-head of GMSG duties but who will now focus on her global remit.

Williams and Agarwal will report to Drew and Tim Bock, Drew’s fellow global co-head.

Both will retain their current responsibilities as well and still serve on the operating committee of the markets solutions group - alongside other asset class heads, such as leveraged finance, equity and debt derivatives.

Their prime role in these new positions will be to coordinate between the asset heads to ensure Credit Suisse provides clients with appropriate products and advice.

Williams has been in charge of ECM in EMEA since 2009. Agarwal has been in his current role since 2012, prior to which he was in charge of DCM for financial instiution clients in EMEA.

In addition to her role in global markets solutions group, Drew is also co-head of the EMEA investment banking department. Bock is head of structured origination, based in New York. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)