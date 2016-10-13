MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Wortendyke for industrials group

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Credit Suisse named Jason Wortendyke and Bill Young as co-heads of its global diversified industrials and aerospace & defense group.

Wortendyke will work out of Chicago and be part of the bank's Midwest leadership. Young will be based in New York.

Wortendyke is rejoining Credit Suisse from Citigroup, where he was most recently head of diversified industrials for the EMEA. He began his career at Credit Suisse as an analyst in its Chicago office where he worked for six years.

Young has been with Credit Suisse since 2005, most recently as a managing director in the global industrials group. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)