#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse names Deasy to head EMEA M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Cathal Deasy to head its mergers and acquisitions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo sent to staff.

Deasy will start in October and will be based in London, the memo said.

Deasy joins from Deutsche Bank, where he is head of natural resources M&A. He has worked across utilities, oil and gas, metals and mining and chemicals, with clients including Rio Tinto, Potash Corp, Syngenta and Xstrata, the memo said.

He joined Deutsche Bank in 2007 after starting his investment banking career at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

