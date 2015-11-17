MOVES-Credit Suisse MTNs desk head at risk

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Julie Edinburgh, a managing director and head of medium term notes (MTNs) at Credit Suisse, has been put at risk as part of the bank’s strategic review of its global macro business, according to market sources.

This is one of several front-office positions in London that have been looked at by the Swiss bank in recent days.

Massimo Antonelli, a director in the debt capital markets team and Shailen Pau, SSA fixed income trader, were also put at risk last week.

Edinburgh has been at Credit Suisse for 18 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. The bank is planning to retain an MTN market capability, sources said.

The move is part of a larger drive to cut some 2,000 mostly back office roles in London, though the bank is also looking for “a little bit of efficiency in the front office”, chief executive Tidjane Thiam told investors on October 1

Edinburgh could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)