MOVES-Credit Suisse global prime services head to leave - memo
April 14, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse global prime services head to leave - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The global head of prime services at Credit Suisse, Paul Germain, is leaving the Swiss bank, a memo to staff on Tuesday seen by Reuters said.

Germain had been with the company six years and would pursue an “entrepreneurial opportunity outside the bank”, the memo said. Investment banking head Tim O‘Hara told staff Germain had taken the unit, which offers stock lending and other services to hedge funds, to a top-3 ranking in each region.

He will be replaced by 15-year Credit Suisse veteran Mike Paliotta, currently co-head of the bank’s Equities Americas unit, a separate memo showed, while Paliotta’s replacement has been named as Darlene Pasquill, a third memo showed. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
