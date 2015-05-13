FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Credit Suisse deputy CIO Keating to step down after 30 years
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse deputy CIO Keating to step down after 30 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s head of private banking research and deputy global chief investment officer (CIO) will retire next year after three decades, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Giles Keating will remain deputy global CIO as well as co-chair of Credit Suisse’s research institute until his retirement at the start of June 2016, the memo read.

As of next month, Loris Centola will take over as global head of research for Credit Suisse’s private bank, the memo, dated May 13 and signed by the bank’s global CIO Michael Strobaek, read.

“The English expression we’d probably use is to say, ‘it’s a good innings,'” Keating said in an interview. “Thirty years I think is a great length time,” he said, adding he hoped to remain involved in the financial industry.

Centola joined Zurich-based Credit Suisse from cross-town rival UBS last November. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.