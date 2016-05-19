FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse names McCarthy head of US leveraged finance trading
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse names McCarthy head of US leveraged finance trading

Kristen Haunss

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse named Dan McCarthy head of US leveraged finance trading, including high-yield and leveraged loan trading, according to sources.

McCarthy reports to David Miller, co-head of Credit Suisse’s credit products business, the sources said.

The bank named Peter Meyer head of US high-yield trading and Brad Capadona head of the US par loan trading team, the sources said. They both report to McCarthy.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the new roles.

The moves follow Credit Suisse’s sale of distressed assets to TSSP, the global credit and special situations group of TPG, according to a May 3 news release.

Bob Franz, who was head of US credit trading at Credit Suisse, and Ken Hoffman, head of distressed research and trading, will set up a new asset management firm to “assist in servicing these assets and other similar assets in the future,” according to the release.

Barry Zamore, head of US trading of performing loans at Credit Suisse in New York, previously left the bank. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
