NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Barry Zamore, head of US par loan trading at Credit Suisse in New York, who championed the removal of assignment fees from the US$880bn loan market, has left the bank, sources said.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Zamore declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra/Jon Methven)