UPDATE 2-MOVES-LPC: Credit Suisse's head of performing loan trading Zamore leaves

By Kristen Haunss

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Barry Zamore, head of US trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse in New York, has left the bank, sources said.

Zamore’s departure comes on the heels of the bank announcing a 19% decrease in debt underwriting revenues in the fourth quarter of 2015 compared to the same time period in 2014 and plans to cut costs by reducing its workforce.

Credit Suisse said fewer investment banking and capital markets debt underwritings reflect “a decline in leveraged finance revenues and significant mark-to-market losses related to our underwriting commitments and lending portfolio,” according to the bank’s fourth quarter 2015 earnings release.

Compared to the third quarter of 2015, Credit Suisse’s debt underwriting revenues were down 26%, according to the earnings release.

Fixed income sales and trading revenues also dropped 20%, driven by a “substantial decline” in global credit products revenue due to “a significant deterioration in US high-yield markets,” according to the earnings release.

The bank announced March 23 that it was going to accelerate its cost-cutting plan and would cut 2,000 jobs from its Global Markets division, according to a news release. The bank additionally said it cut its distressed inventory to $2.1 billion from $2.9 billion, with a writedown of $99 million.

Credit Suisse has also reported losses in Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), private label commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and agency trading, according to a company presentation.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson and Zamore both declined to comment.

Zamore, a managing director, worked at Credit Suisse since 1993. He is a veteran of the $880 billion loan market who pushed to remove loan trading assignment fees. An assignment fee is charged on trades completed by banks that are not the administrative agent of the loan.

Most banks, but not all, will agree to waive assignment fees for other dealers that have joined a so-called no-fee consortium, which Zamore began in the early 2000s.

“Barry made a name for himself by working harder than his competitors and hustling for clients,” said Andrew Sveen, director of loan trading and capital markets at Eaton Vance in Boston. “His actions and style brought greater liquidity and transparency to the loan market. His longevity is a tribute to his success and we look forward to working with him in the future.” (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)