FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES--Credit Suisse's China financials banker Simon Yuan left in Aug - filing
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 13, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES--Credit Suisse's China financials banker Simon Yuan left in Aug - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 5th para to say Tan hired last year)

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG’s top investment banker for Chinese financial firms, Simon Yuan, has left the firm, a regulatory filing showed.

The Swiss bank is yet to name a successor for the role.

Yuan, head of China financial institutions at Zurich-based Credit Suisse, left in August according to a filing with Hong Kong’s financial regulator.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment, citing a company policy of not commenting on employee departures.

Yuan joined Credit Suisse in 2009 from Merrill Lynch. In August last year the bank hired Michael Tan from Bank of America to be the head of its financial institution investment banking team in the Asia Pacific region. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Denny Thomas; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.