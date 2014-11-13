CORRECTED-MOVES--Credit Suisse's China financials banker Simon Yuan left in Aug - filing

(Corrects 5th para to say Tan hired last year)

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG’s top investment banker for Chinese financial firms, Simon Yuan, has left the firm, a regulatory filing showed.

The Swiss bank is yet to name a successor for the role.

Yuan, head of China financial institutions at Zurich-based Credit Suisse, left in August according to a filing with Hong Kong’s financial regulator.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment, citing a company policy of not commenting on employee departures.

Yuan joined Credit Suisse in 2009 from Merrill Lynch. In August last year the bank hired Michael Tan from Bank of America to be the head of its financial institution investment banking team in the Asia Pacific region. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Denny Thomas; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)