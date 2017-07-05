BRIEF-Terra Firma raises about 4 bln stg for UK property firm Annington
* Announces a refinancing for Annington to provide long term stability through landmark transaction
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - ABN AMRO has hired Laura Crosbie to work in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to market sources.
ABN AMRO and Crosbie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Crosbie joins from Natwest Markets, where she had worked in the DCM origination frequent borrower group since 2010, according to her LinkedIn profile.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)
* Announces a refinancing for Annington to provide long term stability through landmark transaction
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Revised guidelines for the resilience, recovery and resolution of central counterparty clearinghouses were issued today by a group of regulatory committees as part of an effort to plug gaps in rules aimed at avoiding taxpayer bailouts of the systemically important firms.